First responders honored in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–First responders in Jackson County were honored for their hard work and dedication this morning.

The Chamber of Commerce partnered with First Federal Bank to hold a luncheon at Chipola College to thank all first responders for their service.

First responders from the Sheriff’s Office, local police departments, local fire departments, and EMS personnel were all in attendance.

Law enforcement in attendance said they are thankful to be able to serve a community that cares about them so much.

“It’s a great way to show of appreciation for all the hardworking men and women who do these jobs, on behalf of that community we would very much like to thank them and let them know that it means a lot to us…makes you feel good to be appreciated and we thank them so much for all that they’ve done for us,” said Jeff Snell, Investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

While our first responders do a tremendous job protecting the community each day, residents say they have definitely surpassed their duties this past year with all the county has been through.