First responders honored during 9/11 memorial stair climb

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — About 18 years ago, just shy of 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the twin towers. While the tragedy is never forgotten, those who lost their lives are forever honored.

On Saturday, the annual 9/11 memorial stair climb honored the first responders that gave their lives on that terrible day.

“On a lot of the shirts it says ‘I climbed because they climbed,’” said Delta Three community relations representative Sabrina Johnkinds. “Everyone here is paying their respects to those who were first responders during 9/11 and those who lost their lives in 9/11.”

Each participant climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. They also climbed with a purpose, by wearing a lanyard of a life lost during that day.

All of the money raised during the event will go to first responder agencies throughout the community, to show support for all that they do.

“It was 18 years ago but those firefighters who had little kids, those kids are now going off to college and those kids are going off to college without their mom or dad, Johnkins said. “Every single day first responders are putting their lives on the line for people and everyone here is here to support them.”

