First responders honored at award ceremony

GULF COUNTY, Fla -- Many first responders were on the front line eight months ago when Hurricane Michael hit, and Sunday they were honored for their service and bravery.

The Mount Caramel Missionary Baptist Church recognized first responders for their actions during and after the storm. Over 40 different agencies received awards, including out-of-town agencies that came to help.

Port St. Joe Chief of Police Matt Herring helped to run the ceremony and was one of the many honored.

"We wanted to honor and recognize all the first responders in the Panhandle," said Herring. "Just so that they know that we knew what they have been going through and what they have been dealing since Hurricane Michael."

Each award highlighted first responders actions and work within the community.

Chaplin Kenneth Frame gave out each award, and says he's grateful for their service during this time of need.

"I'm just blessed to see the smiles on these guys faces and their faces light up when they see their awards," said Frame. "That's my reward and I thank God for that."