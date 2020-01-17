First Presbyterian Church roof nears completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City church lost its roof during Hurricane Michael, but the new one is almost complete.

First Presbyterian Church senior pastor Ron Brown says the roof could be done as early as January 17th, or sometime within the month. The roof’s completion will dry in the building, protecting the inside from getting damaged further from weather or rain.

“It’s a huge step, it’s something very encouraging for the congregation where we had our roof literally ripped off, so this is a big, tangible step in restoring our building,” senior pastor Ron Brown said.

The church and roof rebuilding process has taken several months, and replacing the roof has been a long and involved project.

“In fact, our contractor tells us that the roof is the most complex part of the rebuild,” Brown said. “That has been accomplished, it’s just very encouraging.”

First Presbyterian has been in the building for nearly 70 years; moving there in 1951. First Presbyterian Church itself is over 100 years old. Brown says there’s sentimental value to the building.

“Everybody in Panama City understands what it’s like to have buildings destroyed, whether their home or a home or a business. On one level it’s discouraging to see something that you love damaged or destroyed but at its base level, basic level, the church is the people,” Brown said. “We’ve been meeting and God has been blessing our worship.”

The church meets at 2700 Lisenby Avenue, in the Panama City Seventh-day Adventist Church building. They’re renting the space and look forward to being back downtown, but there’s more to the wish than trying to get back to their historic building.

“There are certain things we can do with a rented space, but there are a number of things we can’t do, and so we look forward to the day when we have our own building 24/7, we can do any ministry that God lays on our hearts to do,” Brown said. “Ministry in a building, in your own building is easier and gives you a lot more options.”

Brown told News 13 in November 2019 they looked at five different options after the storm, including moving buildings. Brown says rebuilding their current building made the most financial sense.

“God has placed us here in downtown Panama City as a church, and we’re going to continue to be here,” he said.

Brown says it will be several more months before the church is back in the building. Additional planning and money are needed, but progress is being made in both areas.

“Once [the roof] is completed, then we can do the necessary interior work as well,” Brown said.

