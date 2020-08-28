First positive COVID case traced on a Bay County school bus

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Despite months of planning and preparation to combat COVID-19, Bay District Schools reported their first positive case Wednesday.

That exposure has been traced back to a student who was riding a school bus.

District officials say all 91 individuals exposed have been notified.

After speaking to Hillary McAlinden, a parent who also works here at news 13, she said the school did not notify her until she had left them a message.

“All parents were notified if their student was exposed,” said Supervisory school nurse Lyndsey Jackson. “And we also notified them of the degree of the exposure.”

However, McAlinden, said she did not receive a phone call until a few hours before school’s dismissal Thursday.

“She had, we thought, missed the bus Thursday morning,” said McAlinden.

But the bus was not even running, so McAlinden called the school.

“They called me from transportation and asked what bus she rode, and I said the bus number,” said McAlinden. “And they said, ok that bus has actually quarantined.”

When McAlinden picked up her daughter she was told to quarantine for 14 days.

Supervisory school nurse Lyndsey Jackson said teachers provided seating charts to help identify those exposed. Those needing to quarantine will be using Bay Link.

“They will be able to get that live instruction through Bay Link,” said Jackson.

Jackson said to better inform parents, they are working on a dashboard.

“So we are working with the department of health and department of education to determine how we can best do that,” said Jackson.

Moving forward Jackson said communication is key.

“Hopefully there isn’t, but if there is another instance, then we know exactly what we are doing,” said Jackson. “Not that we didn’t know what we were doing before. But that way we can do it more efficiently.”

McAlinden said she is thankful the school district is taking this situation seriously. But after receiving very little information from the school, she is worried about how close of contact her daughter had with the positive case.