First of its kind Module Home in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Temporary housing has been a fact of life since Hurricane Michael hit our area.

Members of the Bay County’s Habitat for Humanity chapter are utilizing temporary shelter for some of the families they’re helping.



The people who live in this home off Satsuma Avenue in Panama City, lost about 50% of their home during Hurricane Michael.



The family is unable to live there while Habitat for Humanity workers rebuild it. That’s where Gen Z homes comes in.



Owner and operator of site services for Habitat for Humanity, Nichole Cook says this is this portable is the first of its kind.



“This only takes about half the time of building a home, and they can be transported.” said Cook.

Gen Z is a New York based company that builds portable and expandable houses.

The structure fits inside a shipping container and can be delivered on a flatbed truck.



These portable homes are designed specifically for those just getting back on their feet after a natural disaster or for those who want to transport their homes all around the world.



“It is temporary, it folds out and it also folds back in.” said Cook.



This portable home has two bedrooms, and is 500 square feet inside with a fully functioning kitchen and bathroom. It takes about a day to set it up.



“It took us about five hours to put this up, and still going.” said Cook.



The homes retail for twenty-five thousand dollars each. Gen Z is loaning Habitat for Humanity this portable home for three months, until worker complete repairs on the family’s permanent home.



The link to Gen Z’s website with more information is below: