First Judicial Circuit courts move to “mission critical” operations

PENSACOLA, Fla (WMBB) — The First Judicial Circuit in Florida has ordered for all courts in its jurisdiction to operate at on a “mission critical” basis due to the coronavirus outbreak through April 17th.

These include courts in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties.

Both Okaloosa and Walton County jails are suspending all weekend sentences from March 20th until April 20th; all other conditions of defendants’ sentences remain in effect.

All court proceedings are also being carried out on a “mission critical” basis; for a full outline on what that means for different courts throughout the First Judicial Circuit in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Walton counties, click here.