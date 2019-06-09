First Bay County pride festival held in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- The month of June is LGBT pride month and there are plenty of celebrations happening all over the nation, but the first ever Bay County pride festival took place Saturday in downtown Panama City.

The festivities took place at McKenzie Park.

Fortunately, the rain didn't stop anyone from celebrating this inaugural festival. From live entertainment to food, raffles, and a kid zone.... there was plenty to do.

It was a time of sharing and celebrating people from all walks of life.

Organizers said they are honored to bring a festival of this kind to the area.



"The support that we've gotten from this community has been overwhelming. I just want to thank the entire Bay County community for accepting us like you have and for showing out and just pouring in the support," said William Shurbutt, a member of the LGBTQ center of Bay County.

At the festival, Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, declared June 8th 'Bay Pride Day'.

