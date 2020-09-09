First Baptist Church of Panama City collecting donations for Hurricane Laura victims

[ NewsNation ]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura continue in Panama City. The First Baptist Church filled an entire U-Haul Tuesday afternoon to take to Sulphur, Louisiana; a small town heavily impacted by the storm.

The church plans on making another trip soon.They’re collecting items like paper goods, toiletries, generators, and batteries.

The church partnered with the City of Panama City to pull off the large donation.

“If perhaps someone in the Louisiana area, you’re watching this, I know right now you might be feeling like ‘hey there’s no hope’, that’s kinda like we felt but I’m telling you, 2 years removed from the storm, things will get better and we’re gonna stand with you and we’ll have your back through this whole ordeal,” said Craig Conner, the church’s Senior Pastor.

If you’d like to be a part of the efforts, you can drop off donations at the First Baptist Church Monday through Thursday. The church is located on Grace Avenue.

