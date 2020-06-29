Fireworks will go as planned, though most Independence Day events in Crestview are canceled

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Crestview and Main Street Crestview Association have made the decision to cancel the daytime activities scheduled for Saturday’s 4th of July Extravaganza due to thunderstorms that are forecasted at the end of the week.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” Main Street Crestview Director Sandra Wilson said in a news release. “So many people were looking forward to our first festival since the shutdown. But we’re doing this in everybody’s best interests.”

Wilson said the increase in Okaloosa County COVID-19 cases was also a concern, though an aggressive sanitizing plan for vendors and a request for attendees and participants wear masks had been in place.

Among the canceled events were a scaled-down version of the city’s annual barbecue and music festival, military appreciation events, and a first responders exposition, all planned for Main Street with games, demonstrations, assorted craft, and food vendors, and even a mechanical bull.

“It was going to be a big, wonderful event,” Wilson said. “But we’ll be planning other festivals later in the year and look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbors to Downtown Crestview then.”

The 9 p.m. fireworks display will still take place in Twin Hills Park, weather permitting. Attendees are requested to maintain social distancing. Parking is available in the Twin Hills Park gym lot, at the children’s water park, and downtown, including the Wilson Street parking lot at the railroad tracks.