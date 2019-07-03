Firework Safety: Leave the Shows to the Pros

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Red, white, and BOOM. Did you know its illegal to shoot fireworks here in South Walton without a commercial permit? Fire officials warn, not only could you end up with a hefty fine but, shooting fireworks without the proper training could also cause deadly injuries.

“You’ve got to remember that you are actually dealing with gun powder. That’s what’s causing these fire works to explode,” cautioned Sammy Sanchez, South Walton Fire District, Fire Marshal.

If you are caught, theres a price to pay, a first degree misdemeanor. Which means, those convicted, could face up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Or even worse, if something goes wrong, it could cost a life.

“Any firework that lifts off the ground, explodes, launches in the air or goes boom is really considered an illegal firework in the state of Florida,” explained Sanchez.

Just because they are illegal, doesnt mean people dont get their hands on them.

“Whether you bring them in from another state or not, they are still considered illegal here in Florida,” said Sanchez. Which gives others the serious potential to be injured or killed.

“The biggest thing with fireworks is, you don’t know where they are going to land. If fireworks land on somebodies property and you cause damages you can be liable for that,” warned Sanchez.

A happy holiday could quickly go up in flames.

“I mean even a sparkler can get up to 1200 degrees and we typically hand sparklers to kids,” said Sanchez. “All we are saying is eliminate the risk and go watch a show. “

This Fourth of July, leave the fire work shows to the pros.