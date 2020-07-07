Firework Accident in Youngstown leaves one man hospitalized

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fireworks accident over the holiday weekend sent a Bay County man to a burn unit in Georgia.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Zhon Wood was celebrating the Fourth of July with his family when a mortar firework blew up in his face.

The firework explosion left Wood with serious facial and eye injuries.

In the report, Wood’s wife told deputies he did not have enough time to run away from the firework because it exploded as soon as he lit the fuse.

Wood was treated at a local hospital before being life-flighted to the burn center in Georgia.

The family has said they prefer not to comment at this time.