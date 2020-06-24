Firefly shuts down for two days after employees test positive for coronavirus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular fine dining restaurant on Panama City Beach is closing for two days after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, we found out late Tuesday that a few employees have tested positive for Covid 19. Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing Firefly Wednesday and Thursday,” officials wrote on Facebook. “We have hired ServPro to come in and disinfect the entire restaurant, and all employees will be tested before coming back to work,” officials We are sorry for any inconvenience this will have caused you if you had reservations, but we need to look our for the safety and health of our Firefly family and guests.”

Dave Trepanier, the owner of Firefly, said the restaurant was following the state coronavirus guidelines.

“It should be an eye-opener that this is real and it can happen to any of us and we need to continue being safe,” Trepanier said. “I need to have a safe restaurant and I want my customers to feel safe.”

The restaurant is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

