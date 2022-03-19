WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton firefighters battles a large blaze and rescued two pet turtles from the flames Friday night.



The South Walton Fire District was called to a home on Beach Front Trail Friday night at about 6 p.m. The found smoke and flames coming from a large multi-story home.

Photo courtesy of the South Walton Fire District.

After confirming the every human was out of the building they began working through the building to knock down the fire.

They also found two pet turtles on the first floor, scooped them up and rescued them.



“The turtles appeared to be uninjured and we’re reunited with the residents,” officials wrote in a news release.



The SWFD Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating the blaze and determined that it was caused by a lightning strike. The home had significant damage but no one was injured in the fire,