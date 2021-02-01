Firefighters put out house fire in Lower Grand Lagoon area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Bay County Fire Rescue and Panama City Beach firefighters worked together Monday afternoon to put out a fully involved fire in the Lower Grand Lagoon area. A home on the corner of Palm Way and South Lagoon Drive went up in flames while people were inside. Luckily, no one was injured.

At this time it’s unclear how the fire started but firefighters said the heavy winds did not help. Early Monday afternoon, neighbors said they saw thick smoke coming from the house and quickly called 911. Bay County Fire Rescue arrived a short while later.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Darrel Wise says that when they got on the scene, there was heavy smoke coming from the west side of the home. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office also responded. All the agencies worked together to close off surrounding streets to help them better tackle the blaze.

Wise says two people were in the home at the time and a good samaritan went inside to help get them out.

Ryder Suggs says he was doing work on a nearby home when he saw smoke. Without thinking twice, he says he ran in to help.

“I just know the old man struggled to get out and we helped him. It’s human nature to help people and it felt great. I’m just glad everybody got out and everybody is good,” Suggs said.

Battalion Chief Darrel Wise says the Fire Marshal is now investigating to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

NSA-PC begins two-week exercise

Ms. Horvactics Kindergarten Class

34th Annual Job Fair heads to virtual platform

Mosley offensive tackle Adrein Strickland reopens recruitment

Jinks Middle School Gym reopens

Southport's peanut butter challenge has begun

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm