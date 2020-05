This photo of the Winter Hill wildfire was taken by firefighter Firefighter Michael Laramore.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews are working a woods fire near Highway 388 and State 77.

The Winter Hill fire is currently 10 acres with 20% containment. The fire is in a wooded swamp area and is giving off a lot of smoke.

There are no structures threatened.

“Please use extreme caution as the scene is adjacent to a construction zone on southbound HWY 77 with lane closures,” County officials wrote in a news release. “Please be mindful of our first responders and the construction workers.”