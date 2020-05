Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters were on scene Monday at a large fire on Token Road in Panama City.

The blaze damaged several structures and was still burning shortly after 3 p.m. Officials on scene said people were inside when the fire began but they were able to get to safety. Also, city leaders confirm that the fire hydrants on scene were not able to deliver water for 10 minutes.

This is a developing store and we will have more information coming up at 5 and 6.