Firefighters on scene at DeFuniak Springs fire

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters from Walton County, Liberty Volunteer and deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s office were on scene Friday afternoon at a fire in DeFuniak Springs.

Officials described it as “small outside fire” on Millard Gainey Road.

The fire is between two and five acres and was not threatening any structures early Friday afternoon, officials wrote. However, those in the are should expect to see heavy smoke.

Walton County is still dealing with a 575 acre wildfire that broke out Wednesday night and destroyed more than 30 homes in the Santa Rosa Beach area.