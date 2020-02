PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in the Glenwood area Thursday morning.

The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of 12th court. Five people were inside the home but they all made it to safety, Chief Alexander Baird of the Panama City Fire Department.

The home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.