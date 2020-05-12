Firefighters battle second blaze on Blue Springs Road

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are battling a second wildfire in Bay County.

Crews responded to a woods fire at Highway 20 just east of Blue Springs Road near the Bay/Washington line Tuesday afternoon.

Blue Springs Road Fire

Bay County Fire Rescue, Greenhead Fire Department, Florida Forest Service, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative have all responded to the scene.

The fire is estimated at 2-5 acres with 50% containment, officials said. Motorists should exercise caution in the area, they added.

This is the second wildfire in Bay County. Crews are also on scene at a blaze in Winter Hill. Dozens of homes were destroyed in large wildfires in Walton and Santa Rosa counties.

Burn bans are in effect for all of the central Panhandle including Bay, Walton, Jackson and Holmes counties.