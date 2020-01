Firefighters cut through the roof of a Piggly Wiggly in DeFuniak Springs.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters have put out a blaze at the Piggly Wiggly in DeFuniak Springs Thursday morning.

First responders shut down Highway 90 between Highway 331 N and Shoemaker for some time this morning while they battled the blaze.

At about 10:15 a.m. fire officials said the fire was put out and the Highway 90 was reopened but urged people to use caution in the areas while firefighters continued to work the scene.