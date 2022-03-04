UPDATE 2 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials said the fire is now more than 100 acres and that two homes were engulfed by the blaze at Alva Thomas Road.

More evacuations have been ordered for the south of Highway 231 on the east side of Transmitter Road. The Panama City Emergency Room on 231 is evacuating patients.

Evacuees can go to the student center at Hiland Park Baptist Church.

Students who were being taken home to the evacuated areas are being brought to Hiland Park Baptist Church.

Evacuations Underway:

East of Transmitter Road and South of Highway 231.

Avondale Estates

Brentwood

Alva Thomas Road

Bylsma Heights

UPDATE 1 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are evacuating as many 250 homes in the Brentwood and Avondale neighborhoods as they continue to fight a 50-acre wildfire in Springfield.

Firefighters say the blaze is moving quickly and motorists should avoid the area. Firefighters have been battling the blaze at Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway since about 11 a.m.

We will continue to post updates here as they become available.

Firefighters are battling a fast-moving blaze in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are battling multiple blazes again Friday including a 50-acre wildfire near Adkins Avenue and Tyndall Parkway in Springfield.

Bay County officials said a tractor is on scene and two more tractors, a helicopter, and a fixed-wing aircraft are en route.

Multiple fire departments and first responders are on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Dogwood Way fire in East Callaway Heights area continues to burn. The Cluster Road fire, in Bayou George, is also burning again, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

They added that the Daffin Lake Road is burning again and a new fire at Rebecca Road and McCormick is burning. About 2 acres were involved in those Southport fires.