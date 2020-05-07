Firefighters battle 110 acre blaze in Washington County

SOUTHPORT, Fla. – Florida Forestry officials said Thursday that they are battling a wildfire in Washington County

“The Glendale fire in Washington County has quickly spread to approximately 110 acres and is 60% contained,” officials wrote in a news release. “Multiple agencies responded to the fire around 8:30 am. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters are aggressively establishing fire lines for containment.”

Four tractor/plow units, and additional resources from multiple agencies along with a Florida Forest Service helicopter continue fire suppression activities, officials added.

There are currently no structures damaged or endangered. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations for the Chipola Forestry Center area.