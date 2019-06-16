Fire shuts down road in Walton County neighborhood

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla.– In Walton County, fire shuts down West Okeechobee street in the Blue Mountain Beach area Sunday morning.

South Walton fire department with assistance from Walton County fire rescue arrived at the scene Sunday to work what appeared to be a car fire in the driveway of a home.

Flames fully involving the car and caused the road to be closed off for a while as first responders worked the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and being looked into by the state fire marshal.

