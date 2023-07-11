ED NOTE: This story was updated with new information.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders battled a large vehicle fire at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Tuesday.

Witnesses provided photos and video of the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Airport officials said the fire was a “small vehicle fire” that happened at a private tenant location adjoining the airport.

Airport firefighters quickly put out the blaze. One person was rushed to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, airport officials said. The cause of the blaze is also unclear.