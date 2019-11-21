Fire officials give tips on how to stay safe this holiday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- The Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away and preparations have already started. However, even though it can be a fun holiday with the family, fire officials warn you to be cautious this holiday.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, but it can also be the most dangerous place in your home especially during the holidays.

“With Thanksgiving, family members are over, friends are over, so our house is getting a little more cluttered so we just need to be careful and make sure we don’t have any trip hazards on the floor and we’re keeping kids out of the kitchen with all of the pots on the stove,” said Panama City Fire Department, Lt. Howard Demro.

Outside of the kitchen, one of the biggest causes of fire they see involves deep-frying turkeys. When frying your turkey, the turkey needs to be completely thawed and dry and you also have to be mindful of where you’re frying it.

“Make sure also when you’re frying your turkey that your fryer is on level ground, you don’t have any flammables around it, dead tree brush, or you’re not frying next to your house,” said Lt. Demro.

However, it’s not just turkey dangers that can cause fires, but electrical fires are also a concern this time of the year. The peak months for electrical fire deaths happen to be November through March and statistics show there are about 45,000 home electrical fires each year.

“It can be stuff that’s faulty equipment, older homes, older wiring that may be in the walls, so that number is very large and vague but there is probably half of that number that goes towards unsafe practices with electrical equipment,” said Lt. Demro.

Officials recommend using a UL rated power strip and never using extension cords when it comes to heat-producing appliances such as portable space heaters. Other tips for staying safe this holiday season include: