Fire kills 15 pets in DeFuniak Springs

News
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An early morning fire in Defuniak Springs destroys a home and kills all the pets inside.

It happened Sunday morning on Brookside Drive. Walton County Fire Rescue arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames.

A double-wide trailer was consumed in flames and is now being considered a total loss, but that’s not the only loss.

Officials say seven dogs, seven cats, and a bird died inside the home. However, no people were hurt in this fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

McDonald's Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonald's Open House"

Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lindsey's Furniture hosts gingerbread decorating contest"

Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dillard's and BFF Animal Rescue host adoption day"

BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS hosts 2020 Teacher and Support Employee of the Year recognition ceremony"

Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adoption Day secures forever families for 37 kids"

FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH and CDC begin national health survey in Bay County"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.