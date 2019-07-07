Fire destroys vacant home in Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters in Freeport battled a single story structure fire Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. at a home on Shangrila Lane. First responders arrived on the scene to a part of the home fully engulfed in flames, the flames also threatening a nearby trailer on the property.

Reports said the home was vacant and no one was injured. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames fully in under 25 minutes.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a generator supplying power to the onsite camper catching fire.