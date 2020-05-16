Fire crews extinguish Panama City Beach blaze

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple fire rescues responded to a fire Friday evening in Panama City Beach.

The fire was located off McElvey Road behind Lindsey’s Furniture Store. Bay County Fire Rescue responded to the small fire at around 5 p.m. It started out to be around 20 ft. in diameter then grew to an acre quickly.

Bay County and Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was able to contain the fire within thirty minutes.

Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger wants to remind everyone to be safe and not start fires during the burn ban and said, “Just to reiterate our burn ban. People need to pay extra attention and be very cautious with anything they do outside involving fire.”

The Division of Forestry is investigating how the fire was started.