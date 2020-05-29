Fire at sheriff’s office leads to federal arson, firearm, and drug trafficking charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are now facing federal charges in an alleged arson at the impound lot at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe and Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley announced Friday that a federal indictment against Tony Streeter and Betty Jackson has been unsealed.

The indictment alleges Streeter distributed and possessed with intent to distribute, methamphetamine on multiple occasions in August of last year. The indictment also states Streeter possessed a firearm in the same time frame.

Prosecutors said those crimes led to conspiratorial acts at the vehicle impound lot of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on or around September 3, 2019, resulting in the burning of a vehicle related to Streeter within the lot.

William Sims has already pled guilty to his role in the federal arson charges, the news release states.

“Individuals who feel enabled to attack a law enforcement agency present an extreme threat to our communities,” Ashley said.

