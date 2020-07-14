Final suspect pleads guilty in Lynn Haven corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Former Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton pleaded guilty in a federal corruption case Tuesday.

Horton and four other individuals were accused of defrauding the city, Federal Emergency Management officials, and taxpayers during the clean-up following Hurricane Michael. During a change of plea hearing on Tuesday Horton admitted he knew documents he submitted to FEMA were false and that employees who were supposed to be doing clean-up work were in fact working on other projects for the city.

Former City Manager Mike White, 46, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David White, 39, and ECS Employee Shannon Rodriguez, 37, and Joshua Daniel Anderson, owner of GreenLeaf Lawn Care of Bay County, have all pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

Prosecutors say these suspects used false invoices to bilk the city and FEMA out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Horton’s sentencing is set for September 29.