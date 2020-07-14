Final payment for the cleanup of Panama City’s marinas is approved

PANAMA CITY, (Fla) — Hurricane Michael left wrecks all over the Panhandle even in the most beautiful places.

After suffering severe damage during the storm, the demolition of facilities at both marinas in panama city are finally finished.

At this morning’s Panama City City Commission meeting commissioners announced the approval of the final payment in the project,

The cleanup of St Andrews marina and the Panama City marina has cost the city around 1.2 million dollars, but came in about 200 thousand dollars under the city’s budget.

Vance Geislier has lived in Bay County for 12 years and is still working on rebuilding his home following the storm. He, like many others, comes to St Andrews marina to take in the view.

“Before they cleared the debris down at St Andrews here and down at the city as well it was a disaster. Everything was just jumbled and piled in piles in a debris mess.”

Panama City resident Jeff Lassiter who stayed with his boat for as long as he could before the storm. He says the cost of the repairs were worth it.

“It’s great to see the progress, you know it’s great to see St. Andrews come back,” said Lassiter

As of now the boat ramp is the only area open at the Panama City marina. The cleanup of the basin is finished but the repair of the bulk heads is still underway and expected to be finished in 2021.