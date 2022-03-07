BROAD BRANCH, Fla. (WMBB) — As of 10 p.m. on Monday night, the Bertha Swamp Road fire is slightly more than 14,000 acres and only 10% contained.

Some residents and firefighters believe there’s one thing strong enough to end this pending disaster.

“The good Lord, for starters,” Kinard Fire Chief Jody Daniels said. “Between that and you know hopefully the rain will come in later this week and it’ll be able to cool it down enough to where we can get a handle on it and can start getting some containment lines around it and we can kind of mop it up from there.”

Daniels said the fire is much easier to contain at night because of cooler weather.

He also said the wind changes have been a big challenge for them– especially on Monday afternoon.

But they have set up a command center so they can continue babysitting the fire and stop it from spreading.

“We’re trying to keep it from crossing Road 12 and that’s our main goal right now because when it crosses Road 12 it’s going to get into some heavy fuel and it’s going to obviously cause some problems for the counter community at that point,” Daniels said.

Some of the Broad Branch homeowners said they are putting matters in God’s hands.

“We probably live in the greatest time of turmoil that I can remember and there are things going on now that I probably have never seen go on and probably never will, or never thought that I would see happen in my lifetime but they’ve happened and they’re still happening so I think at the end of the day one of our greatest weapons is prayer,” Mike Wood said.

Wood said many of their neighbors are also family and have chosen to evacuate.

He and his wife were planning to leave the area Monday night.

The command center is set up at the intersection of County Road 392 and Road 12. First responders ask people to stay out of the area if it’s not necessary to be in it.