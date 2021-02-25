Fifth felony case plead down for local lawyer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the fifth time, a local lawyer has escaped felony charges connected to his alleged behavior behind the wheel.

Richard Albritton III was previously able to plead to a lesser charge in three DUI cases. A fourth DUI charge was taken to trial and a jury found him not guilty.

Albritton was charged for a fifth time by Lynn Haven Police with leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and driving while his license was suspended or revoked.

In a sentencing held Thursday morning, Albritton’s attorney entered a no-contest plea to driving while license suspended or revoked. He was ordered to serve six months of probation, submit to urinalysis testing, and pay $500 in fines.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors the felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury was replaced with a civil infraction of failure to leave information.

Prosecutor Brandon Young said his office discussed the plea with the victim.

“The victim did not have any lasting or serious injuries in the case,” Young told Circuit Judge DeDee Costello. “She was also made whole by the defendant’s insurance.”

He added that Albritton did leave identifying information at the scene he just didn’t leave all his information as required under the law.