FHP: Wad of cash leads to stash and charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A mound of cash in the glove box eventually led to more charges for an Alabama man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper pulled over a black Chrysler 300, for doing at 78-mph in a 55-mph zone on State Road 293.

During the stop, the driver, 25-year-old, Bryce Landrus Berry of Alabama pulled the rental agreement from the glove box and the trooper observed a large sum of cash secured by a rubber band.

“While waiting for the tow truck, the trooper inquired about the large sum of money observed in

the glove box earlier and Berry could only state he didn’t realize he had that much money with him, he also could not provide documentation for the large sum of currency,” troopers wrote. “At this point, the trooper continued talking to Berry and asked if he had any other illegal items in the car and Berry responded by advising he had a firearm in the center console and the rear center console. He (Berry) continued talking by telling the trooper he also had approximately 28 grams of marijuana in a black backpack in the trunk.”

A criminal history check revealed Berry had multiple previous felony convictions, including

possession of drugs and firearm offenses. Troopers searched the vehicle and found a Glock

19X firearm, a FN 5.7 firearm was located, 30 grams of marijuana, and $45,000 in cash.

Berry was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.