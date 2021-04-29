FHP: Be on the lookout for hit-and-run suspect





Courtesy Florida Highway Patrol

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is asking residents to be on the lookout for a suspect possibly involved in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday evening.

Officials said they responded to a hit-and-run crash at an Express Lane gas station on State Road 77 in Southport.

The woman pictured is suspected to have driven a purple 2014 Kia Sorento into a state-owned vehicle, according to FHP.

If anyone knows the identity of the woman pictured, they are asked by officials to contact Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A, Panama City Station at (850) 873-7020.

Panhandle Crimestoppers said they are also offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.