An FHP unit is overturned after a crash. Photo provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 31-year-old trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol suffered minor injuries after he flipped his patrol car in a single-vehicle crash, the agency said Tuesday.

The trooper was headed west on Back Beach Road when he traveled onto the north shoulder of the road and then over-corrected, officials wrote in a news release. The vehicle then rotated, collided with a concrete culvert, and flipped over, they added.

Investigators said the trooper escaped with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.