FHP shares travel tips for this Memorial Day Weekend Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Memorial Day is a time to remember our servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty, but it is also a heavy travel weekend.

The roads will be busier than normal and the Florida Highway Patrol urges drivers to use caution and avoid the use of cell phones while on the road, and above all have patience.

With the influx of traffic, drivers are likely to experience instances of road rage.

If you are involved with a road rage incident try not to escalate the situation and notify law enforcement.

Lieutenant Eddie Elmore with FHP wants everyone to have a safe holiday weekend.

"We don't need any big incidents this weekend, so we hope everyone comes down to the beach, has a good weekend, and they're able to leave just like they came," said Lt. Elmore.

Florida also has a 'move over' law meaning if you see law enforcement on the side of the road, change lanes.

If you cannot change lanes, slow down to twenty miles under the posted speed limit.