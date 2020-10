WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 98 west of Don Bishop Road in Walton County. Troopers said the bicyclist was traveling west on Highway 98 when he was struck by the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle may have white transfer paint or right side damage, troopers wrote. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call *347 or *FHP.