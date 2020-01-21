FHP: Pedestrian killed, driver arrested in hit and run

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jacksonville man was killed in a hit and run crash in Panama City Beach Monday night.

Matthew Cortina, 27, of Jacksonville was walking north across the eastbound travel lanes when he was struck and killed by 2007 Ford F-150 being driven by 20-year-old Edgar Castro, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers added that Castro drove away from the scene but he was located a short time by Panama City Beach Police on Lantana Street.

Castro is now charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury or death.