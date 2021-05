The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Calhoun County.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene at a fatal crash in Calhoun County Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a 68-year old man was dead after a log truck crashed into a utility pole, then flipped over off of State Road 20 near Bob Mayo Lane at about 1 p.m.

The FHP is investigating the cause of the crash. No one else was injured in the incident.