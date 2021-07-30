FHP explains why suspect did not receive DUI

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Dash-cam footage has been released following an unfortunate incident during the July fourth weekend.

A young woman was run over by a truck at the Grayton beach access, where some vehicles are permitted.

“He had reasonable suspicion to suspect that maybe there was alcohol onboard on the suspect,” FHP Lieutenant Jason King.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was dispatched to Grayton beach on July third for a crash on the beach involving injuries. A woman, in her 20’s was lying on the beach when a male driver, reportedly in a Ford F-150 ran over her backside with his right front tire.

“We must do our crash investigation first before switching to any other criminal investigation,” said King.

Once the trooper concluded the crash investigation, he asked that 47-year-old driver-suspect, to perform a field sobriety test.

“Start with horizontal gaze and stagments, which is checking the eye movement, they move to the I believe walk and turn, and then walk and turn which is a series of steps heel to toe,” said King. “Then finally I think he did the one-leg stand.”

King believes after the trooper’s training and experience.

“The trooper determined that he may have had some alcohol in his system, it may be said like that on the video, but it wasn’t enough to mark it in his mind and his evaluation that it was enough to score him out as intoxicated,” said King.

Once the trooper determined that the suspect may not meet probable cause for DUI arrest, he was issued a careless driving citation and was able to leave the scene.

It is unknown at this time the condition the young woman is in currently, however, Facebook users are posting fundraisers to help support that young woman.