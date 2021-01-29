FHP: Bristol teen charged with running over, killing 18-year-old

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — An 18-year-old man from Bristol intentionally ran over and killed another 18-year-old man from Bristol Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the teen was driving a sports utility vehicle west on NW Gobbler Court when he struck an 18-year-old who was walking on the roadway. The driver continued on until he collided with a parked boat, troopers said.

After the crash, the driver ran away. He was arrested a short time later. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver is charged with first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and not having a valid driver’s license.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the driver or the victim.