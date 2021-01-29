FHP: Bristol teen charged with running over, killing 18-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — An 18-year-old man from Bristol intentionally ran over and killed another 18-year-old man from Bristol Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the teen was driving a sports utility vehicle west on NW Gobbler Court when he struck an 18-year-old who was walking on the roadway. The driver continued on until he collided with a parked boat, troopers said.

After the crash, the driver ran away. He was arrested a short time later. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver is charged with first-degree murder, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and not having a valid driver’s license.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the driver or the victim.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Swivel Sisters to hold annual kickoff meeting

PCB shooting suspect on the loose

St. Andrews landscape plans finalized

DeSantis celebrates the much anticipated 23rd St flyover project completion

Desantis rolls out Florida leads budget plan for the new fiscal year

Historic Sapp House celebrates new chapter with ribbon cutting ceremony

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm