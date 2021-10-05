FHP asking for help locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle with front-end damage after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run.

On Friday, A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian was reported in the area of County Road 399 (East Bay Blvd) west of Zilla Street around 4 a.m.

According to FHP, a pedestrian was within the eastbound travel lane of County Road 399 when he was struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle; which left the scene.

The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. FHP said at this time there is no description of the vehicle involved.

If anyone has any information or believes a vehicle has received possible front-end damage that may be consistent with crashing into a pedestrian, please contact Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers, *FHP, or the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A – Pensacola office 850-484-5000

