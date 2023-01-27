PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dean Bozeman School’s Future Farmers of America program is a top 10 Premiere National Chapter.

They need the community’s support to help build a barn for their show animals.

Their fundraiser on Sunday will feature goats and yoga.

It is being held at the Zen Garden on Richard Jackson Boulevard in Panama City Beach. The address is 707 Richard Jackson Boulevard.

The free outdoor event gives people the opportunity to interact with baby goats, possibly milk mama goats and of course, practice some yoga moves with a certified instructor.

Bozeman FFA Member Andrew Shingler said donations are greatly appreciated.

“I’ve been an FFA member at Dean Bozeman since the 6th grade and I’m a junior now. I’ve been competing in FFA every year,” Shingler said. “I’ve also started showing pigs the past couple of years so I feel like a livestock barn will be the next step up so that’s what this is for. We need donations to build that livestock barn.”

The fundraiser starts at 3 o’clock but the yoga instructor recommends getting there at 2 to reserve your spot. There is limited space in the garden.

There is a cafe on site for food and refreshments. The yoga instructor just asks you to bring your own yoga mat.