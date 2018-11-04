FEMA Warns Home Owners of Phone Scams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - FEMA representatives don't want you to be the next victim of a scam trending around our area. People have been getting phone calls from fake FEMA workers. The phone calls are instructing the homeowners to meet representatives at the Panama City Mall and saying they are eligible for a housing assistance program. FEMA said they don't have any representatives at that location and the calls can be dangerous.

"It you're getting phone calls like that we strongly suggest that you do not provide them with any personal information, if indeed you have registered with FEMA for assistance, you will have received a registration number, so ask the caller for that registration number and if they can't provide that to you then just hang up the phone," said Renee Bafalis, FEMA Media Relations.

FEMA said representatives will also always carry a FEMA ID badge for in person inspections.

