FEMA sends more reimbursements to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA announcing on Tuesday they will be reimbursing over five million dollars to the city of Callaway and schools in Bay County.

The Bay District school board will receive over four million dollars for emergency protective measures.The city of Callaway will get a little over 1.7 million dollars for debris removal after Hurricane Michael.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said in a statement: “As we approach the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, it is critical that our Panhandle communities do not feel forgotten by the federal government. I am encouraged that FEMA continues to assist Northwest Florida communities in their long road to recovery from Hurricane Michael’s destruction, and remain committed to supporting Northwest Florida in its recovery.”

Bay County chairman, Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts, says it is important that our area continues to receive funding as recovery efforts continue.

“It is critical for their recovery process,” said Griffitts. “We are glad to see FEMA stepping up to the plate and getting these checks expedited as quick as they can.”

