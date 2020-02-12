FEMA sending nearly $14 million to Panhandle communities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA has approved reimbursements for several Panhandle communities, totaling almost $14 million dollars, according to FEMA officials.

The city of Lynn Haven has been approved to receive $7.3 million to reimburse debris removal costs due to Hurricane Michael. According to a news release sent by FEMA, to date, nearly $17.3 million has been approved for expenses relating to the city’s debris-removal efforts.

The city of Mexico Beach has been approved for an added $3.6 million, reimbursing the city for repairs to an “emergency beach berm.” To date, FEMA reports the total reimbursements to Mexico Beach adds up to more than $44 million.

Also, $3.1 million has been approved for the city of Blountstown, for Hurricane Michael recovery expenses. About $1.1 million is for repairs to public utilities and city-wide electrical services. The additional $2 million is to reimburse the city’s debris removal costs.

According to FEMA, the grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program.