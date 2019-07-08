FEMA sending more reimbursements to the panhandle

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – FEMA announced plans to the office of Senator Marco Rubio on Monday to send additional reimbursements for Hurricane Michael recovery.

According to Sen. Rubio’s office, FEMA will be reimbursing $3.2 million to Christ Church for building replacement, $1.1 million to the City of Springfield for debris removal, and $4 million to the Florida National Guard for emergency protective measures performed all as a result of Hurricane Michael.

“I am committed to continuing to assist our Florida Panhandle communities that are still struggling to recover from Hurricane Michael’s devastation, and I welcome these much needed funds from FEMA,” Sen. Rubio said.

