FEMA sending more reimbursements for Hurricane Michael expenses

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – FEMA has approved several million dollars in reimbursements for costs associated with emergency protective measures following Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

The City of Lynn Haven will receive more than $1.6 million after providing sandbags for public use, search and rescue efforts, emergency medical care and transport and firefighting.

The total project cost was estimated at $3,346,252, but since this is an expedited project, only 50 percent of the eligible costs are awarded up front with the other 50 percent of the grant coming once all supporting documents are processed.

Bay County as a whole has been awarded more than $7 million after providing search and rescue efforts, security, flood fighting, evacuations, sheltering and safety inspections, including placing barricades, tarping of roofs and mold remediation.

This again is only 50 percent of the estimated cost ($14,515,716) but once all supporting documents are received and processed, the remaining 50 percent of the grant will be awarded.